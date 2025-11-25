Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights: Airlines on High Alert

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a crucial advisory for airlines and airports due to ash plumes from volcanic activity in Ethiopia, which has led to disruptions in flight operations. Several airlines, including Akasa Air and IndiGo, have already canceled some flights as a precautionary measure.

The recent eruption of the HayliGubbi volcano has produced ash clouds impacting aviation routes, with reports indicating possible drift towards India's western regions. The DGCA's advisory emphasizes avoiding designated ash-affected zones and advises on meticulous flight planning and fuel management.

Airlines are also urged to promptly report any ash-related incidents, such as anomalies in engine performance or cabin odors. Operators must inspect airport infrastructure if ash contamination is suspected, ensuring thorough cleaning before resuming operations. The situation continues to be monitored using satellite imagery to maintain stringent aviation safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)