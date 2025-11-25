Volcanic Ash Disrupts Air India Flights: Extensive Precautionary Measures Taken

Air India's flight operations have been disrupted due to ash clouds from the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption, resulting in the cancellation of 11 flights since the start of the week.

The ash, hovering over certain flight routes, has prompted the airline to conduct precautionary checks on aircraft, prioritizing passenger safety.

While Air India works to arrange alternative travel and provide support for affected passengers, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts the dispersal of the ash clouds by Tuesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)