Left Menu

Autope Unveils Smart Lockers at Mumbai Metro Stations

Autope Payment Solutions Ltd has launched its groundbreaking Smart Locker system at 12 Mumbai Metro One stations. Comprising 996 digital lockers, this initiative aims to transform commuters' experiences, facilitate secure storage, and enhance last-mile logistics while supporting e-commerce deliveries and reducing urban congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:12 IST
Autope Unveils Smart Lockers at Mumbai Metro Stations
Metro smart lockers launched to offer commuters secure, quick, and convenient storage and pick up solutions.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Autope Payment Solutions Ltd has made a significant advancement in urban mobility by unveiling its innovative Smart Locker system across 12 Mumbai Metro One stations. This development, in collaboration with Mumbai Metro One, introduces 996 digital lockers designed to enhance commuter convenience and optimize last-mile logistics.

The Smart Lockers initiative is expected to serve approximately 5 lakh commuters, offering more than just secure storage solutions within the metro ecosystem. It aims to bridge the gap between logistical challenges and efficient e-commerce deliveries, thus promoting a sustainable, tech-enabled urban lifestyle. Autope is already in conversations with major e-commerce companies to bolster these services further.

Mr. Anurag Bajpai, Founder & Managing Director of Autope, emphasizes the importance of integrating transportation with fintech to improve usability for urban travelers. He envisions smart lockers as key components in urban transit systems that could help reduce congestion and environmental impact. This successful launch at Mumbai Metro is a step towards replicating their model, initially pioneered in the Delhi Metro, on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

 India
2
Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

 India
3
Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Living

Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Li...

 Global
4
Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025