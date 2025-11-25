India's Economy Set to Surpass $4 Trillion Amid Global Shifts
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran discusses the anticipated growth of India's economy in the current fiscal year, highlighting its expected surpassing of the USD 4 trillion mark. He emphasizes the importance of aligning this growth with environmental priorities amid global geopolitical changes.
India's economy is on the brink of surpassing the USD 4 trillion mark in the current fiscal year, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran announced Tuesday. With India already ranked as the fifth largest economy at a GDP of USD 3.9 trillion, this growth solidifies its global economic standing.
Addressing the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, Nageswaran pointed out the crucial balance required between economic growth and environmental sustainability. He advocated for energy transitions and climate action to align with both short-term and medium-term economic priorities.
Nageswaran also reiterated India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, citing the significant impacts of climate change on agriculture, coastlines, and more. This commitment reflects India's awareness of global warming implications.
