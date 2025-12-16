Congress to Challenge BJP with No-Confidence Motion in Haryana Assembly

The Congress will launch a no-confidence motion against the BJP government during the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha beginning Thursday. This decision was made during a Congress Legislative Party meeting led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Hooda accused the BJP of election malpractice by fraudulently acquiring votes.

The Congress cited alleged fake electoral roll entries as evidence of misconduct in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. After launching a statewide protest, the party accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP. Although previously unsuccessful in a similar motion against the Khattar government, the Congress aims to spotlight corruption and misgovernance.

Additionally, Congress plans to raise issues regarding sports facilities, voter fraud, misuse of governmental machinery, and environmental concerns. They intend to discuss important matters, including unemployment, the SYL canal, and law and order during the session, alongside demanding solutions for rising pollution and other local issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)