Bihar's Ambitious Job Creation and Tech Transformation Plan

The newly formed Bihar Cabinet, led by CM Nitish Kumar, plans to create one crore jobs over five years, focusing on industrial growth and employment. Initiatives include a defense corridor, semiconductor park, mega tech city, AI mission, and reopening of sugar mills to boost the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:39 IST
The Bihar Cabinet has embarked on an ambitious path, aiming to generate one crore jobs in the coming five years. Following its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit highlighted the state's focus on expanding industrial development and employment opportunities.

Key initiatives announced include the development of a defense corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, and mega tech city, transforming Bihar into a technological hub of eastern India. These projects are part of a strategic drive to establish Bihar as a backend and global workspace, facilitating a modern economy.

Innovative plans are also being laid out for nurturing startups and the budding AI sector, alongside revitalizing the sugar industry with nine reopened and 25 new mills. Greenfield township projects across eleven cities aim to support this profound shift, cumulatively boosting the state's infrastructural and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

