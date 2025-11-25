Bihar's Ambitious Job Creation and Tech Transformation Plan

The Bihar Cabinet has embarked on an ambitious path, aiming to generate one crore jobs in the coming five years. Following its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit highlighted the state's focus on expanding industrial development and employment opportunities.

Key initiatives announced include the development of a defense corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, and mega tech city, transforming Bihar into a technological hub of eastern India. These projects are part of a strategic drive to establish Bihar as a backend and global workspace, facilitating a modern economy.

Innovative plans are also being laid out for nurturing startups and the budding AI sector, alongside revitalizing the sugar industry with nine reopened and 25 new mills. Greenfield township projects across eleven cities aim to support this profound shift, cumulatively boosting the state's infrastructural and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)