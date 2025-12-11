Italian Cooking: A UNESCO-Certified Culinary Heritage

In a historic move, UNESCO on Wednesday inscribed 'Italian cooking' on its intangible cultural heritage list, highlighting the culinary art's unique blend of sustainability and biocultural diversity. The announcement was made at a significant UNESCO meeting held at Delhi's Red Fort, attended by Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who is currently visiting India.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warmly welcomed the recognition in a video message on X, emphasizing the cultural and social value of Italian cuisine. Described by UNESCO as a practice that fosters social intimacy and respect for ingredients, Italian cooking connects communities through shared traditions.

This recognition comes after a dedicated three-year campaign by Italy's Agriculture Ministry to spotlight the culinary tradition's role in shaping lifestyle, culture, and identity. The UNESCO status now places Italian cooking among the world's cherished cultural practices, celebrating its power to promote well-being, social inclusion, and lifelong learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)