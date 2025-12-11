Left Menu

Google DeepMind's Leap into UK Science: AI Lab Revolution

Google DeepMind is partnering with the UK to establish an automated science lab, aiming to leverage artificial intelligence. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly opposes returning to the EU customs union, citing potential disruption to trade deals. UK's energy costs could drop significantly by 2050 due to renewable energy.

Updated: 11-12-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 08:22 IST
Google DeepMind has announced plans to open an automated materials science lab in the UK. This is part of a strategic partnership with the UK government aimed at advancing the country's artificial intelligence capabilities across various sectors.

In political developments, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unequivocally dismissed the idea of the UK rejoining the EU customs union. Starmer emphasizes that such a move would jeopardize existing trade deals with major partners like the United States, especially in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries.

Meanwhile, the UK's energy landscape is set for a transformation. According to the National Energy System Operator, energy costs are expected to halve by 2050. This reduction is largely attributed to a broader transition towards renewable energy sources, potentially saving billions on imported fossil fuels.

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

