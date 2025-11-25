Coimbatore: From Manufacturing Powerhouse to High-Tech Innovator

The Tamil Nadu government is set to transform Coimbatore from a manufacturing giant into a high-tech industrial and innovation hub, according to State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. Speaking at the TN Rising Coimbatore event, the minister emphasized the shift to sectors such as advanced electronics, aerospace, and digital infrastructure.

At the conclave, 158 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed, amassing investments worth Rs 43,844 crore and creating 1,00,709 jobs, with Chief Minister M K Stalin in attendance. Minister Rajaa proclaimed, "Kovai is rising," signaling a new era for the city under the hashtag #TNRisingCoimbatore.

In addition, the iTNT Coimbatore Regional Hub was inaugurated at the GCT Campus, marking the first regional center in western Tamil Nadu. Initiatives such as the Bosch Innovation Challenge and IP Nexus 2026 aim to bolster technology transfer and commercialization, positioning Coimbatore as a key player in the high-tech industry.

