LG Electronics India Triumphs: Outshines Parent Company with Localized Strategy

LG Electronics India has emerged as a major market player, achieving greater market capitalization than its South Korean parent. Its 'Made in India, Made for India' strategy focuses on local consumer needs and social barriers, leading to innovative products and robust growth in a rapidly expanding market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:21 IST
Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India (Photo/@LGIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

LG Electronics India has charted a remarkable growth story, eclipsing its South Korean parent in market capitalization with a valuation of Rs 1.12 trillion (USD 12.49 billion) as of Friday, surpassing LG Electronics Inc.'s 14.9 trillion won (USD 10.14 billion), according to Pulse, the Maeil Business News Korea's English service.

The company's success is attributed to its strategic 'Made in India, Made for India' initiative, driven by Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India. This strategy prioritizes understanding and catering to the distinct needs and habits of Indian consumers rather than importing standardized global products.

Comprehensive localization efforts, including innovations in washing machines, dryers, and microwave ovens tailored to Indian conditions, and an extensive network of service infrastructure, have bolstered LG's market standing. The company anticipates further growth, backed by plans to expand production capacity and increase R&D investments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

