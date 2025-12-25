India and USA Soar to New Heights with Historic Satellite Launch

India has reached a historic milestone in space collaboration with the United States by successfully launching an American communication satellite. This marks a significant achievement for the bilateral space partnership, highlighting the strides both nations have made in this sector.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3-M6 rocket impressively placed the BlueBird-6 satellite, manufactured by AST SpaceMobile of the US, into its precise orbit. This launch not only underscores ISRO's growing reputation as a trusted launch service provider but also reflects India's increasing self-reliance or 'Atmanirbharta' in technology.

Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, celebrated this accomplishment, noting its strategic implications for India both domestically and in foreign partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to foster innovation and self-reliance in space technology continues to gain momentum, evidenced by this successful mission as well as other noteworthy achievements like Chandrayaan-3 and the NISAR mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)