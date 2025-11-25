NuvoRetail's Global Recognition at Amazon unBoxed 2025

NuvoRetail, a prominent player in retail media innovation, has been globally recognized at Amazon unBoxed 2025 held in Nashville. The company, known for its impactful retail media and marketplace growth solutions, was highlighted in the Seasonal Sales Strategy category at the Amazon Ads Partner Awards 2025, representing the APAC region.

This accolade emphasizes NuvoRetail's robust performance frameworks and creative commerce capabilities, marking its ability to generate significant business impacts for brands during crucial shopping seasons. Vishal Sharma, Founder & CEO of NuvoRetail, stated the recognition underscores the potential of advanced analytics and strategic innovation, crucial for paving the way in India's retail media sector.

Central to NuvoRetail's offerings is enlytical.ai, a sophisticated analytics and automation platform tailored for Amazon goals. This tool offers real-time insights into pivotal business metrics, enabling data-driven decisions and optimal campaign adjustments, thereby maximizing returns on investment and facilitating scalable growth. The platform's success is indicative of NuvoRetail's commitment to driving intelligent brand growth within the e-commerce sphere.

NuvoRetail's global acclaim at Amazon unBoxed 2025 not only reinforces its status as a leader in marketplace advertising but also highlights the growing influence of Indian retail media partners in shaping the future of global e-commerce innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)