Massive Haul: Demonetised Notes Seized in Delhi Raid

In a major breakthrough, demonetised currency worth crores was seized during a police raid in north Delhi's Wazirpur area, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The operation followed a tip-off regarding illegal cash movement, resulting in the recovery of multiple bags containing obsolete Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. These notes had been rendered invalid following the 2016 demonetisation.

Several individuals found with the currency were detained, and two cash-transporting vehicles were impounded. Authorities are probing the cash's origin and questioning detainees to unveil the network's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)