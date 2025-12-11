Massive Haul: Demonetised Notes Seized in Delhi Raid
A significant quantity of demonetised currency worth crores was seized in a Delhi raid. Acting on a tip, police confiscated multiple bags of invalid Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, and detained several individuals. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the network behind this illegal cash operation.
In a major breakthrough, demonetised currency worth crores was seized during a police raid in north Delhi's Wazirpur area, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.
The operation followed a tip-off regarding illegal cash movement, resulting in the recovery of multiple bags containing obsolete Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. These notes had been rendered invalid following the 2016 demonetisation.
Several individuals found with the currency were detained, and two cash-transporting vehicles were impounded. Authorities are probing the cash's origin and questioning detainees to unveil the network's details.
