Pune Land Controversy: Unfolding Scandal Involving Maharashtra's Elite
The Pune land deal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP and allegedly linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, has come under scrutiny. Suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole and attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani are among the named accused, with allegations of impropriety regarding a Rs 300 crore land transaction.
- Country:
- India
A controversial Pune land deal implicating some of Maharashtra's elite has sparked significant attention. Suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole and Sheetal Tejwani have been questioned by the Economic Offences Wing in connection with the sale of government land.
The transaction involved Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar. Allegations include improper sale and stamp duty exemption in a Rs 300 crore land deal in the Mundhwa area.
Police inquiries and legal proceedings are ongoing, with opposition flags raised over potential protection of influential figures. The Bombay High Court questioned the absence of Parth Pawar's name in the FIR, intensifying public and political scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
