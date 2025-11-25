Countdown to November: Final Call for Unified Pension Scheme Switch

With the deadline looming, the Ministry of Finance has issued a reminder for eligible Central Government employees and National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to submit their applications for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) by November 30, 2025. This optional retirement plan was introduced earlier this year for those wishing to transition from the existing NPS framework.

The UPS, launched on April 1, 2025, promises an assured, inflation-indexed retirement payout for Central Government employees. Unlike the market-linked risks of the NPS, UPS guarantees a pension equivalent to 50% of the average basic pay over the last 12 months for employees with at least 25 years of service. It also includes a spouse pension and gratuity.

Subscribers can file their applications either online via the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) system or by submitting a physical form to their Nodal Office, as directed by the Ministry. The UPS further provides improved tax benefits, resignation options, and the ability for NPS subscribers to transition, while retaining the choice to revert to NPS later.

