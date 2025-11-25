A-1 Ltd Secures Rs 127.5 Crore Order for Automobile-Grade Urea
A-1 Ltd has received a significant order worth Rs 127.5 crore for supplying automobile-grade industrial urea to Sai Baba Polymer Technologies. The order includes 25,000 MT for delivery across India. This deal strengthens A-1 Ltd's revenue and reflects increasing demand for its urea business.
A-1 Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has landed a substantial order valued at Rs 127.5 crore to supply automobile-grade industrial urea to Sai Baba Polymer Technologies.
The order involves the delivery of 25,000 MT of urea to various manufacturing sites across India, enhancing A-1 Ltd's operations in logistics and electric vehicles.
Chairman and Managing Director Harshadkumar Patel highlighted that this order underscores a rising demand and positions the company to broaden its reach in the automotive chemicals sector while retaining a strong and varied customer base.
