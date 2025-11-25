Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights: Ministry and Agencies Ensure Smooth Coordination
The civil aviation ministry, in collaboration with air traffic control and the India Meteorological Department, is vigilantly monitoring the ash plumes resulting from Ethiopia's volcanic eruption. Despite some flight cancellations and delays, seamless coordination is maintained to ensure minimal disruption. The ash cloud is expected to drift away from India soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The civil aviation ministry, together with air traffic control and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is closely monitoring ash plumes from Ethiopia's volcanic eruption that are affecting flight operations.
The ministry reassures the public that, despite cancellations and delays, there is no immediate cause for concern. Continuous assessment and coordination between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, ATC, IMD, airlines, and international aviation bodies are ongoing.
IMD reported that the ash is expected to drift towards China by evening, with minimal impact forecasted in regions such as Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.
Advertisement