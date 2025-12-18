IndiGo’s Flight Cancellations Under CCI Scrutiny

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced on Thursday that it plans to probe the recent mass flight cancellations by IndiGo, which has disrupted travel plans for thousands across various routes.

In a press release, the CCI stated it has taken steps after receiving information regarding these disruptions within the aviation sector. The investigation will proceed under the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

IndiGo, controlling over 65% of the domestic market, began cancelling hundreds of flights from December 2. Meanwhile, aviation safety regulator DGCA is also examining the disruptions and has raised concerns about the potential impact of IndiGo's dominant market position. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers assured employees that operations have stabilized, with focus shifting to resilience and analyzing underlying issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)