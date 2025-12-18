IndiGo’s Flight Cancellations Under CCI Scrutiny
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating mass flight cancellations by IndiGo, India’s largest airline with over 65% market share. The CCI is determining if these cancellations, starting December 2, violated competition rules amid existing concerns about the airline's dominant market position.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced on Thursday that it plans to probe the recent mass flight cancellations by IndiGo, which has disrupted travel plans for thousands across various routes.
In a press release, the CCI stated it has taken steps after receiving information regarding these disruptions within the aviation sector. The investigation will proceed under the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.
IndiGo, controlling over 65% of the domestic market, began cancelling hundreds of flights from December 2. Meanwhile, aviation safety regulator DGCA is also examining the disruptions and has raised concerns about the potential impact of IndiGo's dominant market position. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers assured employees that operations have stabilized, with focus shifting to resilience and analyzing underlying issues.
