Cushman & Wakefield Unveils New Maritime Intelligence Hub in Chennai

Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent global real estate services firm, has announced the establishment of a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, India. The center, set up for UK-based maritime intelligence leader Lloyd's List Intelligence (LLI), marks a significant step in the company's ambition amid rising demand for maritime data.

Located in the historic port city known for its engineering and tech prowess, the Chennai GCC is vital for LLI's operations, managing over a billion maritime data points daily. This move, facilitated by Cushman & Wakefield's GCC Advisory Services, aligns with LLI's long-term innovation and growth plans, reinforcing Chennai's status as a premier GCC hub.

The facility is set to create jobs and foster skill development while enhancing maritime analytics and intelligence. This strategic endeavor was culminated with an inauguration event in Chennai's DLF Cyber City on November 21, where regional and global leaders discussed India's pivotal role in international maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)