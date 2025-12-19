Left Menu

Oman's Marble Opens New Opportunities for India's Industry

India has secured rights to import marble blocks from Oman under a bilateral trade agreement. This move aims to boost India's domestic marble processing industry by reducing reliance on Turkey. It also includes measures for halal certification in meat exports, broadening India's trade relations with Gulf countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant trade development, India has been granted permission to import marble blocks from Oman under a new bilateral trade agreement. This decision is set to bolster India's domestic marble industry by decreasing dependence on imports from Turkey, announced Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement, signed on December 18, marks a rare opportunity as Oman typically bans the export of marble blocks. However, India is the first country to be offered this privilege, which is slated to take effect within the next three months.

The arrangement is expected to enhance the value addition to India's Rs 40,000-crore marble industry and stimulate job creation. Additionally, the agreement facilitates mutual recognition of halal certification for meat exports, strengthening trade ties with Gulf and other Islamic nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

