Decathlon Sports India: Navigating Losses Amidst Growth Plans

Decathlon Sports India, the prominent sports goods manufacturer and retailer, has posted a net loss of Rs 65.03 crore for the financial year 2025, despite a slight increase in revenue. The company's operations revenue rose by 3.11% to Rs 4,133.10 crore, as revealed by financial data from Tofler.

Compared to the previous year, when Decathlon Sports India enjoyed a net profit of Rs 197.19 crore with a revenue of Rs 4,008.26 crore, the latest figures mark a shift in the fiscal landscape. Nonetheless, the company, a subsidiary of Decathlon SE with nearly full ownership, saw a total income increase to Rs 4,182.05 crore, inclusive of other income.

Despite the financial setbacks, Decathlon has laid plans to bolster its presence in the Indian market, emphasizing increased sourcing and targeting nearly a billion-dollar sales within five years. With a focus on high-potential sectors like footwear and fitness equipment, Decathlon views India as a key expansion frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)