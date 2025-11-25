From Silicon Valley to Volleyball: Raju Chekuri's Vision for a New Sporting Era in Goa

Raju Chekuri, a Silicon Valley cybersecurity mogul, has shifted his focus from tech to sports, making an ambitious return to India to nurture volleyball talent by investing in the Goa Guardians, the newest addition to the Prime Volleyball League. Co-owned by cricketer KL Rahul, the team made a notable debut this year.

Chekuri, known for his pragmatic approach in business, applies the same philosophy in sports, emphasizing resilience and daily decisions. The Goa Guardians, his sports venture centerpiece, aims to propel volleyball in the Konkan and coastal regions. Chekuri believes that treating athletes as 'crown jewels' will unlock their exhilarating potential.

Through Chekuri Sports Ventures, his ambitions reach beyond just team ownership, focusing on creating a significant sports ecosystem with investments in infrastructure and grassroots development. Chekuri envisions a volleyball-powered Goa, aiming for tournaments and cultural integration, anchored by a legacy of passion blended with professional exposure he never had.

(With inputs from agencies.)