Left Menu

Volcanic Ash Clouds Disrupt Indian Air Traffic

A volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has caused ash clouds impacting Indian air traffic. Flights have been canceled or delayed while authorities assure that the situation is under control. Coordination between aviation and meteorological departments ensures minimal disruption despite potential ash influence on northern Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:01 IST
Volcanic Ash Clouds Disrupt Indian Air Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has sent ash clouds drifting towards India, affecting flight operations and causing cancellations and delays. The civil aviation ministry, in conjunction with the air traffic control and India Meteorological Department (IMD), is vigilantly monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety.

In response to the eastward movement of ash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), along with airlines and international aviation agencies, is coordinating efforts to minimize disruptions. Although some flights have been rerouted or descended, operations across India are largely unaffected.

The IMD forecasts suggest the ash influence will affect several northern states temporarily. However, the cloud is expected to move towards China by Tuesday evening, diminishing its impact over India.

TRENDING

1
Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life Skills

Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life S...

 India
2
Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

 India
3
China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

 China
4
Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025