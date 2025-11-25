Volcanic Ash Clouds Disrupt Indian Air Traffic

The volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has sent ash clouds drifting towards India, affecting flight operations and causing cancellations and delays. The civil aviation ministry, in conjunction with the air traffic control and India Meteorological Department (IMD), is vigilantly monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety.

In response to the eastward movement of ash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), along with airlines and international aviation agencies, is coordinating efforts to minimize disruptions. Although some flights have been rerouted or descended, operations across India are largely unaffected.

The IMD forecasts suggest the ash influence will affect several northern states temporarily. However, the cloud is expected to move towards China by Tuesday evening, diminishing its impact over India.