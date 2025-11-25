New Export Promotion Mission Aims to Boost India's Trade Competitiveness
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced a Rs 25,060 crore export promotion mission to help landlocked states enhance their export competitiveness. The mission targets market diversification and logistics reforms. The government aims to counter high US tariffs impacting Indian exports currently.
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday a significant export promotion mission with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore. This mission targets increasing the export competitiveness of landlocked states through specific schemes
Addressing the fourth Board of Trade meeting, Goyal emphasized the importance of a robust centre-state alliance to catalyze export growth. The export mission, spanning six years starting in 2025-26, will address the high tariffs imposed by the US.
The mission includes two sub-schemes, Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha, allowing a focused approach on market diversification and logistics reforms. The initiative comes amidst challenges such as an USD 41.68 billion trade deficit in October.
ALSO READ
PSL's Currency Shift: Will Rupee Transition Benefit Franchises?
Rupee's Plunge Sparks Political War of Words
We do not target any level of rupee; depreciation due to demand for US dollar: RBI Guv Malhotra
RBI does not target any level for rupee: Guv Malhotra
RBI does not target any level of rupee; depreciation against US dollar because of demand: Governor Sanjay Malhotra at DSE.