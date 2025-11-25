Left Menu

Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure Corporation. This new body aims to enhance logistics infrastructure by integrating ports, airports, roads, and waterways, and to attract large-scale investments, supported by district-level initiatives to boost the logistics sector across the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday sanctioned the formation of the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure Corporation (AP-LInC), a strategic initiative aimed at augmenting the state's logistics framework and reducing operational costs.

The newly established corporation is tasked with the integration of key logistics components such as ports, airports, roads, inland waterways, and cold storage facilities. According to an official release, AP-LInC is designed to serve as a central agency to enhance logistics infrastructure and drive down costs.

With a managing director soon to be appointed, AP-LInC will focus on securing substantial investments, operating as a government holding company. The initiative will also establish district-level cells to promote development within the logistics sector, with particular emphasis on enhancing remote area accessibility.

