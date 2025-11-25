India's Ambitious Drive for Critical Mineral Recycling

The Indian government has kicked off a substantial Rs 1,500-crore incentive scheme targeting the recycling of critical minerals, it announced on Tuesday. This ambitious program is part of a broader strategy to bolster the nation's recycling capabilities and secure the production of vital minerals from secondary sources.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Mines, a considerable number of firms have already registered interest through the designated application portal. The scheme, spearheaded by Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal, was closely examined during a recent review meeting attended by officials including representatives from the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research, Development & Design Centre (JNARDDC).

With applications open from October 2025, the project mission is set to drive self-reliance in critical minerals and embrace a green energy transition. Metals like copper, lithium, and cobalt, crucial for clean energy technologies, are at the core of the initiative, backed by a Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission.

