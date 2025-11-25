Left Menu

India's Ambitious Drive for Critical Mineral Recycling

India launches a Rs 1,500-crore incentive scheme for recycling critical minerals. With a focus on domestic capacity building and supply chain resilience, the initiative aims to boost the recycling of essential minerals like copper, lithium, and cobalt. Leading the charge is the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research, Development & Design Centre.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian government has kicked off a substantial Rs 1,500-crore incentive scheme targeting the recycling of critical minerals, it announced on Tuesday. This ambitious program is part of a broader strategy to bolster the nation's recycling capabilities and secure the production of vital minerals from secondary sources.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Mines, a considerable number of firms have already registered interest through the designated application portal. The scheme, spearheaded by Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal, was closely examined during a recent review meeting attended by officials including representatives from the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research, Development & Design Centre (JNARDDC).

With applications open from October 2025, the project mission is set to drive self-reliance in critical minerals and embrace a green energy transition. Metals like copper, lithium, and cobalt, crucial for clean energy technologies, are at the core of the initiative, backed by a Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission.

