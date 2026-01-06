Juniper Green Energy Secures Major Debt Financing for Renewable Projects

Juniper Green Energy has announced a significant milestone in its renewable energy expansion, securing Rs 2,039 crore in debt financing from a consortium of prestigious financial institutions. Major global and national players such as NaBFID, HSBC, DBS, Barclays, and Aseem Infrastructure have contributed to this substantial funding round.

The latest financial boost comes after Juniper Green Energy's previous Rs 1,739 crore debt raise in August 2025. Notably, NaBFID has provided Rs 566 crore for the company's 90 MW Kite Wind Power Project in Gujarat, reinforcing its commitment alongside PFC and IREDA. HSBC has also marked its first greenfield project financing to the company with Rs 408 crore for the 75 MW Beam Eight Solar-Wind Hybrid Project in Maharashtra.

Other significant contributions include Rs 300 crore from DBS Bank and Rs 250 crore from Barclays Bank, aimed at supporting the capital expenditure for under-construction projects. Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd has extended Rs 515 crore for the 75 MW ETA Five Project in Maharashtra. According to CFO Parag Agrawal, this financing reflects the company's solid standing and its commitment to advancing India's clean energy goals.