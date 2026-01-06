Left Menu

Juniper Green Energy Secures Major Debt Financing for Renewable Projects

Juniper Green Energy has successfully secured Rs 2,039 crore in debt financing from global and national financial institutions for the growth of its renewable projects. The financing round follows a previous debt raise and involves major players like NaBFID, HSBC, DBM, and Barclays supporting various wind and solar projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:49 IST
Juniper Green Energy Secures Major Debt Financing for Renewable Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Juniper Green Energy has announced a significant milestone in its renewable energy expansion, securing Rs 2,039 crore in debt financing from a consortium of prestigious financial institutions. Major global and national players such as NaBFID, HSBC, DBS, Barclays, and Aseem Infrastructure have contributed to this substantial funding round.

The latest financial boost comes after Juniper Green Energy's previous Rs 1,739 crore debt raise in August 2025. Notably, NaBFID has provided Rs 566 crore for the company's 90 MW Kite Wind Power Project in Gujarat, reinforcing its commitment alongside PFC and IREDA. HSBC has also marked its first greenfield project financing to the company with Rs 408 crore for the 75 MW Beam Eight Solar-Wind Hybrid Project in Maharashtra.

Other significant contributions include Rs 300 crore from DBS Bank and Rs 250 crore from Barclays Bank, aimed at supporting the capital expenditure for under-construction projects. Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd has extended Rs 515 crore for the 75 MW ETA Five Project in Maharashtra. According to CFO Parag Agrawal, this financing reflects the company's solid standing and its commitment to advancing India's clean energy goals.

TRENDING

1
Boosting Connectivity: NHAI Calls for Urgent Telecom Intervention on Highways

Boosting Connectivity: NHAI Calls for Urgent Telecom Intervention on Highway...

 India
2
Mystery Trader Strikes it Big on Maduro's Ouster Bet

Mystery Trader Strikes it Big on Maduro's Ouster Bet

 Global
3
Massive Hawala and GST Scam Busted in Bareilly

Massive Hawala and GST Scam Busted in Bareilly

 India
4
Delhi Education Minister Slams Kejriwal Over Misleading Claims

Delhi Education Minister Slams Kejriwal Over Misleading Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026