Revamping Labor Codes: A New Era for Workforce and Consumption

The implementation of new labor codes is set to boost consumption by Rs 75,000 crore, enhance formal workforce participation by 15%, and extend social security to 85% of the workforce over three years. This reform aims to create a protected and productive workforce, reducing unemployment and boosting the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:01 IST
India's new labor codes are anticipated to significantly bolster economic consumption by Rs 75,000 crore as they promise to increase the formal workforce by up to 15%, according to a report by SBI economists on Tuesday.

The codes, effective from November 21, are also expected to enhance social security coverage to 85% within three years and reduce unemployment by 1.3% in the medium term. With an approximate 30% saving rate, these changes could lead to a per capita consumption increase of Rs 66 per day.

The economists highlight that the reforms will empower both employees and businesses, creating a more secure and adaptable workforce. There are approximately 44 crore workers in the unorganized sector, with 31 crore registered under the e-shram portal. A predicted shift of 20% from informal to formal payrolls could benefit 10 crore people, significantly boosting social security and formalization rates.

