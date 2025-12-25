About 25 cr people were covered under social security schemes before 2014; today this number is 95 cr: PM Modi in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
About 25 cr people were covered under social security schemes before 2014; today this number is 95 cr: PM Modi in Lucknow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- social security
- India
- Modi
- Lucknow
- progress
- coverage
- schemes
- safety net
- growth
- government
ALSO READ
Modi has made Deendayal's Antyodaya vision as his mission, to ensure coverage of all poor for government schemes sans discrimination: PM Modi.
Tumultuous Year in Meghalaya: Murder, Politics, and Progress
G. Kishan Reddy Reviews Jharia Rehab Progress, Launches Key Projects in Dhanbad
Visionaries of Progress: Pioneers Shaping India's Future
Thackeray Alliance: Power Play or Progress?