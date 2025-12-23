Political Drama Unfolds Over Rural Employment Scheme's Renaming

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken a vocal stand against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of lacking the audacity to challenge the Centre's decision to omit Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment scheme.

Stalin criticized Palaniswami's stance, arguing that his adversary failed to recognize the strings attached by the central government to the new act, known as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which replaced the MGNREGA.

The Chief Minister asserted that this legislative shift places undue financial burdens on states, thus staking a claim that the move undermines the historic welfare scheme initiated under UPA's regime. The political discord adds another chapter to the ongoing struggle over policy direction in Indian politics.