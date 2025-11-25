Tamil Nadu's Investment Bonanza: Soaring Toward an Aviation Leap

The Tamil Nadu Rising investment conclave witnessed the signing of 158 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth a total of Rs 43,844 crore, with the potential to create 1,00,709 jobs. Chief Minister M K Stalin presided over the event, expressing the state's commitment to industrial growth.

Notable initiatives include a Rs 500 crore investment by Sakthi Aircraft Industry to establish a groundbreaking 2-seater trainer aircraft manufacturing unit in Tirupur district. This development is poised to place Tamil Nadu at the forefront of India's aerospace industry by facilitating homegrown innovation.

Additionally, Cingularity Aerospace will set up an advanced drone manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri with a Rs 50 crore investment, and MindOx Techno plans a semiconductor equipment venture in Coimbatore. These strategic projects underscore the state's ambition to elevate its status in aerospace, semiconductor, and defense sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)