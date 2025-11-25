Euro Zone Bonds React to US Rate Cut Expectations

Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, driven by mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a rate cut in December. Germany's 10-year Bund yield decreased by 2.5 basis points to settle at 2.67%, maintaining its current range for the year.

The U.S. Treasury yields continued their decline, with the 10-year benchmark down by 5.5 bps to 4.49%, influenced by a series of economic releases. These developments strengthen investors' anticipation of an upcoming interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. European rates remain stable as the European Central Bank is expected to hold its current position.

In other European markets, French and Italian 10-year yields moved in tandem with Germany's. The narrowing gap between German and U.S. 10-year yields underscores investor caution amidst uncertain central bank directions. UBS analysts highlighted the difficulty in making confident trades due to diverging central bank stances.

