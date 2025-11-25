Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds React to US Rate Cut Expectations

Euro zone bond yields dipped as U.S. Treasury yields decreased with growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Germany's 10-year Bund yield also fell, reflecting the cautious sentiment among investors due to uncertain central bank policies across the Atlantic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:13 IST
Euro Zone Bonds React to US Rate Cut Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, driven by mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a rate cut in December. Germany's 10-year Bund yield decreased by 2.5 basis points to settle at 2.67%, maintaining its current range for the year.

The U.S. Treasury yields continued their decline, with the 10-year benchmark down by 5.5 bps to 4.49%, influenced by a series of economic releases. These developments strengthen investors' anticipation of an upcoming interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. European rates remain stable as the European Central Bank is expected to hold its current position.

In other European markets, French and Italian 10-year yields moved in tandem with Germany's. The narrowing gap between German and U.S. 10-year yields underscores investor caution amidst uncertain central bank directions. UBS analysts highlighted the difficulty in making confident trades due to diverging central bank stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives in Chhapar

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives in Chhapar

 India
2
European Coalition Vows to Intensify Sanctions on Russia

European Coalition Vows to Intensify Sanctions on Russia

 Belgium
3
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025