Omar Abdullah Unveils High-Tech Vehicle Testing Stations in J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the foundation of an automated vehicle testing station in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative aims to modernize transport infrastructure and enhance road safety. The ATS, located in Khanpur, Nagrota, will streamline vehicle fitness certifications, ensuring adherence to safety standards and reducing road accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:15 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set the stage for a modern era in Jammu and Kashmir's transport infrastructure by laying the foundation stone of an automated vehicle testing station (ATS). The project is a significant move towards bolstering road safety and ensuring vehicles meet rigorous fitness standards.

Speaking at the event, Abdullah emphasized the necessity of the ATS in creating a transparent and efficient vehicle fitness certification system. Such facilities are crucial in mitigating road accidents and addressing manual discrepancies in the current process.

The ATS, located at Khanpur along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, is expected to begin operations in six months. This initiative is part of a broader effort involving additional stations in Pampore and other regions, all developed through a Public-Private Partnership model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

