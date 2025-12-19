RITES Ltd Partners with Botswana for Transport Infrastructure Overhaul

RITES Ltd, under India's Railway Ministry, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Botswana to develop and enhance the nation's transport infrastructure, the company announced on Friday.

The agreement seeks to leverage RITES Ltd's technical expertise to propel Botswana's railway and transport systems forward by employing cutting-edge technologies, global best practices, and innovative capacity-building measures aimed at boosting local skills and improving overall system safety and reliability.

Under the MoU, RITES will engage in a wide scope of work, from supplying rolling stock to the modernization of workshops, while also providing comprehensive support in railway operations, maintenance, and infrastructural development across various sectors including railways, highways, and airports.