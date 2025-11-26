Left Menu

Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

Tesla is experiencing declining sales in its major markets—Europe, China, and the U.S.—as competition increases and Musk shifts focus to robotics. European sales fell dramatically, with Tesla's market position challenged by new entries and emerging models. Analysts suggest new vehicle launches are essential for recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:32 IST
Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla is facing sales challenges across its core markets, including Europe, China, and the United States. In Europe, Tesla's sales have plunged 48.5% year-over-year for October, amidst a boom in electric vehicle sales driven by competitors offering a wider range of models at more competitive prices.

The electric vehicle giant struggles to maintain its market position as European car buyers turn towards more affordable and diverse electric options, including a growing number of enticing Chinese brands. Volkswagen, for instance, reported a 78.2% rise in EV sales, further highlighting Tesla's fading dominance.

In the U.S., Tesla's sales saw a temporary boost due to a tax credit rush but slipped again, reflecting broader concerns over its long-term performance. As the company plans cheaper variants to recapture market share, analysts insist on the need for new models, while Musk's focus remains pivoted on long-term autonomous tech innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

 India
2
Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

 Global
3
Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism Laws

Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism ...

 Global
4
Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025