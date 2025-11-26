India's Aviation Boom: A Major Leap Forward with Safran's MRO Facility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's investment potential, emphasizing the nation's status as a trusted investment partner. He inaugurated Safran's new MRO facility for LEAP engines, enhancing job opportunities and India's aviation capabilities. India's MRO expansion aims to reduce costs and improve turnaround times, positioning the country as a major global hub.
India's potential as a global aviation powerhouse is taking flight, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing the country's role as a trusted investment partner. On Wednesday, Modi virtually inaugurated Safran's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP engines, signaling a milestone in India's aviation sector.
The prime minister highlighted sweeping reforms like GST, insolvency codes, and the National Single Window System, simplifying Indian business processes. He noted that India is now a burgeoning manufacturing hub, boasting rapid growth, political stability, and a vast talent pool.
Modi stated that the aviation sector is witnessing monumental growth, stressing the need for domestic MRO facilities. India's burgeoning aviation market requires timely maintenance solutions, as seen with Safran's new deep-level servicing hub, which promises to bolster India's industry capabilities and create numerous job opportunities.
