India's Aviation Leap: Safran's New MRO Facility and Job Opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's appeal to investors, highlighting business reforms and inaugurating Safran's MRO facility in India. This facility enhances aviation capabilities and offers job opportunities. India's aviation sector is expanding, with significant aircraft orders and plans to reduce foreign MRO dependency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showcasing India's robust investment landscape, presenting the nation as a reform-driven powerhouse and reliable partner for global investors.
Launching Safran's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility virtually, Modi highlighted that the unit will bolster job options for the youth while cementing India's status as a budding manufacturing hub. Initial setups begin in 2026, with full operations by 2035.
Under Modi's tenure, India has witnessed sweeping reforms across various sectors, leading to strengthened governance frameworks and a boom in the domestic aviation market—now the third largest globally. As investments stream in, Modi reassures stakeholders of India's collaborative approach, extending beyond aviation to marine MRO and design innovation.
