Left Menu

India's Aviation Leap: Safran's New MRO Facility and Job Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's appeal to investors, highlighting business reforms and inaugurating Safran's MRO facility in India. This facility enhances aviation capabilities and offers job opportunities. India's aviation sector is expanding, with significant aircraft orders and plans to reduce foreign MRO dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:39 IST
India's Aviation Leap: Safran's New MRO Facility and Job Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showcasing India's robust investment landscape, presenting the nation as a reform-driven powerhouse and reliable partner for global investors.

Launching Safran's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility virtually, Modi highlighted that the unit will bolster job options for the youth while cementing India's status as a budding manufacturing hub. Initial setups begin in 2026, with full operations by 2035.

Under Modi's tenure, India has witnessed sweeping reforms across various sectors, leading to strengthened governance frameworks and a boom in the domestic aviation market—now the third largest globally. As investments stream in, Modi reassures stakeholders of India's collaborative approach, extending beyond aviation to marine MRO and design innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

 India
2
Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition

Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable T...

 India
3
Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

 United States
4
Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025