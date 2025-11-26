World Bank: Cambodia Must Boost Teaching Quality to Improve Student Learning

Cambodia has made remarkable progress in expanding access to primary education, but urgent action is now needed to improve learning outcomes in the classroom, according to two new World Bank reports released today. While more children than ever are entering school, many are not acquiring the essential literacy and numeracy skills needed for future learning, employment, and economic mobility.

The new research highlights that strengthening the quality of teaching and ensuring sufficient instructional time will be key to helping Cambodia build a stronger, more competitive workforce.

Cambodia’s Education Gains—and the Next Challenge

Over recent decades, Cambodia has significantly increased primary school enrollment, reduced gender disparities, and expanded access to education in rural areas. However, these gains are now at risk if students do not learn effectively once they enter the classroom.

“By investing in teachers and improving learning time, Cambodia can offer children a better education and build a more competitive workforce,” said Tania Meyer, World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia.

Meyer emphasized that improving student skills is essential not only for children’s success, but also for Cambodia’s ambition of achieving inclusive economic growth and higher-quality jobs.

Report 1: Teacher Quality Needs Strengthening

The first report, Teacher Quality in Cambodia’s Primary Education: Toward Incentivizing Effort, Performance, and Quality Assurance, finds that teaching quality remains the biggest challenge in improving learning outcomes.

Higher Salaries Haven’t Yet Translated Into Better Classroom Teaching

Recent increases in teacher salaries have made the profession more attractive, bringing more talented high school graduates into teaching. But the report notes that teaching practices and subject knowledge have not improved at the same pace.

Key findings include:

Many primary teachers still hold second jobs , reducing their energy and availability for students.

Teacher performance varies widely across schools and regions.

Many teachers lack strong foundational skills in literacy and numeracy instruction.

Classroom practices often focus on repetition rather than comprehension or critical thinking.

Investing in Training is Critical

The report calls for investment in both:

Pre-service training , to better prepare new teachers entering the profession, and

In-service professional development, to help current teachers improve their skills.

Cambodia expects a wave of new teachers in coming years. The report stresses that this is a unique opportunity to build a new generation of high-quality educators who can drive long-term improvements in learning.

Report 2: Increasing Instruction Time to Boost Literacy and Numeracy

The second report, Instruction Time and Student Learning: Can Cambodia Improve Learning Outcomes by Introducing Full-day Lesson Schedules in Primary Schools?, examines whether improved scheduling could help students master foundational skills.

Despite allocating a relatively large share of classroom time to literacy and numeracy, a high number of Cambodian students still struggle to read, write, and solve basic math problems.

Why More Time Doesn’t Always Mean More Learning

International research shows that learning outcomes improve when students receive consistent, uninterrupted, high-quality instruction. The World Bank report identifies key barriers:

High teacher absenteeism disrupts learning.

Unofficial school closures reduce the number of teaching days.

Cambodia’s school year has fewer weeks of instruction compared to other countries in the region.

Recommendations for Cost-Effective Improvements

The report proposes several steps that can improve learning without major spending:

Reduce absenteeism through stronger monitoring and support.

Limit unofficial closures and make the school calendar more predictable.

Increase teaching weeks per year.

Provide ongoing training to help teachers use classroom time more effectively.

Considering Full-Day Schooling—But Gradually

If Cambodia decides to expand full-day schooling, the report recommends a slow, phased approach to ensure that reforms remain affordable and effective. A rushed rollout could strain budgets, teacher workloads, and school facilities.

Any shift to full-day schooling must be paired with:

Investment in classroom teaching quality

Support for teachers’ workload

Better school infrastructure

A realistic, long-term strategy

Why This Matters: Cambodia’s Economic Future Depends on Skills

Cambodia’s long-term economic growth will require a workforce with strong foundational skills. Employers increasingly demand workers who can read, interpret information, solve problems, and adapt to new technologies.

The World Bank reports emphasize that Cambodia’s future prosperity depends on:

High-quality teaching

Effective use of classroom time

Strong foundational learning in early grades

Improving these areas will give children a solid start, prepare them for secondary and higher education, and equip them for higher-paying, skilled jobs.

A Call for Continued Investment

“Cambodia can restore and accelerate learning progress by ensuring quality teaching and protecting instructional time,” Meyer said. “These reforms will create opportunities for all children and help the country achieve its full economic potential.”

With focused investments and strategic reforms, Cambodia stands to build an education system that not only enrolls children—but also empowers them to learn, grow, and thrive.