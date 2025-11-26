Elior India Doubles Down on Hyderabad Expansion

Elior India, a leading workplace dining company, has announced its intention to double its investments in Hyderabad over the next 24 months. This move underscores Hyderabad's significance as a growing hub for global capability centers.

The company's operations, set up in mid-2024, have seen an impressive 80% CAGR in 14 months. This growth is attributed to robust client partnerships and the city's increasing demand for premium, chef-led dining experiences, further cemented by Elior's state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen.

Vijay Krishnan Vazhvelil, Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized Elior's commitment to deepening client relationships in Hyderabad, focusing on delivering top-notch culinary experiences. The expansion reflects a broader trend in India's institutional dining sector, with a keen emphasis on employee wellness and culture.