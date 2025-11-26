Left Menu

Wall Street Eyes Fed Rate Cut Amid Economic Indicators

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors speculated on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Key economic data are awaited for more clarity on the economy's health. Wall Street's main indexes extended gains amid cautious optimism, although tech valuations and ongoing political influences remain concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:50 IST
Wall Street Eyes Fed Rate Cut Amid Economic Indicators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday as investor sentiment tilted toward a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. The market awaits critical economic indicators that will provide insights into the health of the global economy.

Wall Street's main indexes enjoyed a third consecutive session of gains, with the S&P 500 closing at a two-week high. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates an 84.9% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut next month, up from last week's estimates, following dovish Fed commentary.

Investors are also focused on political influences within monetary policymaking, especially with reports suggesting Kevin Hassett as a leading candidate for Fed Chair. Eyes are on the upcoming jobless claims report and durable goods data for clearer guidance on the Federal Reserve's path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

 India
3
Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

 Russia
4
Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025