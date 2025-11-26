AfDB Approves €111.5m to Modernise Greater Tunis Water Network and Boost Efficiency

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a €111.5 million financing package to modernise, strengthen, and improve the energy performance of the drinking water network serving Greater Tunis, a rapidly expanding metropolitan area home to nearly 2.7 million people. The landmark investment aims to secure long-term water supply, reduce system losses, improve service reliability, and ensure infrastructure resilience in the face of climate stress.

The project represents one of the most significant water-sector investments in Tunisia in recent years and aligns with national strategies to modernise public services, enhance climate resilience, and reduce the country’s energy burden.

A Strategic Step Toward Water Security

Malinne Blomberg, AfDB Country Manager and Deputy Director General for North Africa, said the investment will have far-reaching benefits.

“This project will sustainably strengthen the performance of the Greater Tunis drinking water network and improve service quality for citizens,” she said. “It will also help lower the water sector’s energy bill, optimize the use of existing infrastructure, and reinforce the distribution system against the impacts of climate variability.”

Greater Tunis—comprising Tunis, Ariana, Ben Arous and Manouba—faces increasing pressure from population growth, aging infrastructure, and recurring drought intensified by climate change. The project is intended to bolster the resilience of the system and ensure reliable access to drinking water for years to come.

Strengthening SONEDE’s Capacity and Infrastructure

The project will be implemented by the Société Nationale d’Exploitation et de Distribution des Eaux (SONEDE), Tunisia’s national water utility. It will provide SONEDE with modern equipment, updated facilities, and cutting-edge digital tools to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Major components of the project include:

1. Renewal of 150 km of Aging Pipelines

Replacement of outdated and deteriorating pipelines

Reduction of physical water losses, which represent a significant portion of Tunisia’s non-revenue water

Improved pressure management across the network

2. Upgrading Pumping, Storage, and Distribution Facilities

Installation of high-performance, energy-efficient pumps

Rehabilitation of water storage reservoirs

Enhanced capacity to handle peak-demand periods

3. Deployment of Digital Monitoring and Control Systems

Introduction of real-time digital supervision

Smart metering and automated control technologies

Better detection of leaks, breakdowns and pressure anomalies

4. Strengthening SONEDE’s Technical and Institutional Capacity

Modernisation of management systems

Technical training for maintenance and operations teams

Enhanced planning and operational resilience

These upgrades will enable SONEDE to better anticipate demand, minimise service disruptions, and operate with greater energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Responding to Tunisia’s Dual Challenges: Water Scarcity and Rising Energy Costs

Tunisia is among the most water-stressed countries in the world. Prolonged droughts, declining aquifer levels, and climate variability have intensified the need to preserve and manage drinking water wisely.

At the same time, the water sector is a major consumer of electricity—accounting for a significant share of the country’s public-sector energy bill. By integrating modern, energy-efficient technologies, the project will:

Reduce operating costs

Lower energy consumption

Improve environmental sustainability

Enhance the sector’s financial viability

Government Welcomes Investment for Sustainable Public Services

Tarek Bouhlel, Director General for African Cooperation at Tunisia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning, highlighted the project’s importance.

“By modernising one of the country’s most important water networks, Tunisia is taking a significant step toward water resilience and energy efficiency,” he said. “The African Development Bank’s support strengthens our ability to guarantee reliable and sustainable services to the population of Greater Tunis.”

The project fits within the government’s broader agenda, which includes:

Strengthening energy transition

Enhancing sustainable water management

Modernising essential public infrastructure

Improving service quality for citizens

A Long-Term Commitment to Tunisia’s Development

With this new financing package, the African Development Bank reiterates its long-standing partnership with Tunisia across strategic sectors such as water, energy, transport, and urban development.

The Greater Tunis water network modernisation project will:

Reduce water losses

Improve continuity of service

Enhance resilience to climate shocks

Optimize energy consumption

Improve quality of life for millions of residents

By securing reliable drinking water access for one of North Africa’s most densely populated regions, the project marks a crucial milestone in Tunisia’s journey toward sustainable, resilient, and inclusive development.