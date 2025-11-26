Left Menu

Railway Board Tightens Safety Audits for Zones

The Railway Board has mandated zones to conduct two Inter-Railway Safety Audits annually, emphasizing procedural lapses. Zones failing to comply must provide past audits or justify their inaction. The audits aim to improve safety standards by identifying risks with a multi-disciplinary team of senior officers overseeing the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:16 IST
Railway Board Tightens Safety Audits for Zones
  • Country:
  • India

In a strict move, the Railway Board has called on railway zones to adhere to conducting two mandatory Inter-Railway Safety Audits each year.

The November 26, 2025, circular emphasized the importance of these audits and requested zones that failed to complete the task to provide past reports or justification for the oversight.

This initiative is aimed at identifying and rectifying potential safety hazards through detailed inspections from a multi-disciplinary team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Winter Storm: Opposition Gears Up for Intense Session

Odisha Assembly Winter Storm: Opposition Gears Up for Intense Session

 India
2
India's Bold Move: Boosting Rare Earth Magnet Production

India's Bold Move: Boosting Rare Earth Magnet Production

 India
3
Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

 India
4
Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025