Railway Board Tightens Safety Audits for Zones

The Railway Board has mandated zones to conduct two Inter-Railway Safety Audits annually, emphasizing procedural lapses. Zones failing to comply must provide past audits or justify their inaction. The audits aim to improve safety standards by identifying risks with a multi-disciplinary team of senior officers overseeing the process.
In a strict move, the Railway Board has called on railway zones to adhere to conducting two mandatory Inter-Railway Safety Audits each year.
The November 26, 2025, circular emphasized the importance of these audits and requested zones that failed to complete the task to provide past reports or justification for the oversight.
This initiative is aimed at identifying and rectifying potential safety hazards through detailed inspections from a multi-disciplinary team.
