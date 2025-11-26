Railway Board Tightens Safety Audits for Zones

In a strict move, the Railway Board has called on railway zones to adhere to conducting two mandatory Inter-Railway Safety Audits each year.

The November 26, 2025, circular emphasized the importance of these audits and requested zones that failed to complete the task to provide past reports or justification for the oversight.

This initiative is aimed at identifying and rectifying potential safety hazards through detailed inspections from a multi-disciplinary team.

