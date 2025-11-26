Left Menu

Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

Wall Street's main indexes rose for a fourth straight session due to expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Tech stocks, buoyed by strong forecasts from AI-server maker Dell, led the charge. Investors also weighed potential leadership changes at the Fed and mixed economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:27 IST
Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street witnessed a strong rally with its main indexes rising for the fourth consecutive session, driven by investor optimism about a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in December. This sentiment was fueled by strong forecasts from AI-server maker Dell, allowing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to hit two-week highs.

Mixed economic data kept investors cautious, with declining jobless claims and a surge in capital goods orders. Despite the economy not slipping into recession, it remains vulnerable enough to accommodate a rate cut. Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners noted the elevated unemployment could motivate the Fed to pursue further cuts.

Market focus now shifts to the Fed's Beige Book release, while speculations about White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett entering the Fed Chair race loom. Amidst this backdrop, consumer tech stocks soared, preparing for the critical holiday shopping period impacted by trade tariffs and economic fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Remarks Ignite Protests Against IAS Officer

Controversial Remarks Ignite Protests Against IAS Officer

 India
2
Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

 Global
3
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
4
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025