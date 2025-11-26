Retail Rejoice: Business Rates Shake-Up Sparks Market Optimism

Shares in Britain's leading retailers surged after finance minister Rachel Reeves unveiled changes to commercial property taxes that were less severe than expected.

The budget introduced permanent lower tax rates for over 750,000 retail, hospitality, and leisure properties while imposing higher rates on larger properties, stirring mixed responses.

Retail giant Tesco warned of inflationary pressures, whereas Sainsbury's CEO Simon Roberts praised the government's actions as attentive to industry concerns. Meanwhile, analysts predict varying impacts on different retail segments, with new taxes potentially adding to inflation challenges.