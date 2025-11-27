Left Menu

Sunsure Energy Powers Up Bisleri's Renewable Goals

Sunsure Energy has signed a renewable Power Purchase Agreement with Bisleri International to provide solar power to Bisleri's facility, reducing carbon emissions. The partnership covers 48% of Bisleri's electricity needs, strengthening Sunsure's position in India's renewable sector and promoting sustainable energy usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:01 IST
Sunsure Energy has secured a pivotal renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bisleri International, aiming to power up Bisleri's manufacturing facility in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh with clean solar energy.

This strategic collaboration will see Sunsure supply nearly half of Bisleri's electricity needs from its expansive solar plant, significantly slashing carbon emissions by 2,700 tons annually.

Sunsure Energy, a frontrunner in renewable solutions, strengthens its presence in Uttar Pradesh's energy sector, reinforcing its 'UP Shakti' initiative, as it continues to carve a significant niche in India's clean energy landscape.

