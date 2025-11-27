Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

In a tragic turn of events, a train accident in Kunming claimed the lives of 11 railway workers and injured two others, marking it as China's deadliest rail incident in over ten years, according to officials.

The accident occurred during a test of earthquake detection equipment at Luoyang Town railway station in Yunnan province, impacting a curved section of the track. Despite the incident, the station has resumed normal services, while an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

On the same day, two maintenance workers were fatally struck by a train in Sichuan province. These incidents contribute to growing concerns about the safety of China's extensive railway network, following high-profile accidents in previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)