Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

A train accident in Kunming, China, resulted in 11 deaths and two injuries, marking it as the country's deadliest rail accident in over a decade. The incident occurred during earthquake detection equipment testing, pushing officials to investigate the cause. China's rail network faces increased scrutiny after several mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, a train accident in Kunming claimed the lives of 11 railway workers and injured two others, marking it as China's deadliest rail incident in over ten years, according to officials.

The accident occurred during a test of earthquake detection equipment at Luoyang Town railway station in Yunnan province, impacting a curved section of the track. Despite the incident, the station has resumed normal services, while an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

On the same day, two maintenance workers were fatally struck by a train in Sichuan province. These incidents contribute to growing concerns about the safety of China's extensive railway network, following high-profile accidents in previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

