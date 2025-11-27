Cleartrip's Black Friday Bonanza: Unmissable Travel Deals

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has unveiled its much-anticipated Black Friday Holiday Sale. It offers a plethora of travel deals, including domestic flights starting at ₹999 and international flights from ₹5,999. Discounts on 4-star and 5-star hotel accommodations, as well as bus rides, aim to cater to every travel enthusiast's needs.

The sale is strategically placed amid India's peak festive and winter travel season, ensuring ideal opportunities for travellers to plan year-end getaways. Cleartrip has collaborated with major banks to offer additional instant discounts and cashback, enhancing the attractiveness of the sale.

Highlighted offers include an industry-first Visa Rejection Cover on eligible fares, and various limited-period deals. Whether domestic or international, these deals include special bonuses for loyal customers and enticing options for new users, reinforcing Cleartrip's position as a leading player in the online travel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)