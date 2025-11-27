Tragic Train Accident in Kunming Claims 11 Lives
A test train in Kunming, China, collided with a group of maintenance workers, resulting in 11 fatalities and 2 injuries. The accident occurred at the Luoyangzhen station. Although operations have resumed, investigations into the cause are ongoing. The incident highlights concerns over railway safety protocols.
A fatal train accident occurred in Kunming, China, early Thursday morning, as a test train collided with maintenance workers on the track, causing 11 deaths and 2 injuries, according to local railway authorities.
The incident took place at the Luoyangzhen station, marking a tragic event in the southwest city, which is the capital of Yunnan Province.
The railway station has resumed operations while investigations continue into the cause of this heartbreaking accident, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.
