MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is developing a system to rate contractor firms engaged in National Highways projects. Ratings will be categorized by project size and conducted annually. Feedback on the concept is invited within 21 days.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced its initiative to implement a rating system to evaluate the performance of contractors involved in National Highway projects.

This rating will classify projects into three categories based on their contract value: Rs 100 crore to Rs 300 crore, more than Rs 300 crore up to Rs 1,000 crore, and those exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Ratings will be conducted annually, with projects up to February 15 rated by March 31, and those up to November 15 rated by December 31.

The ministry's concept note specifies that EPC and HAM project ratings will be assessed together, while BOT project ratings will be separate. Joint venture members with over 26% stake will receive the same rating as the project, and individual project ratings will be normalized for overall contractor ratings. Stakeholders are invited to comment on the concept within 21 days.

