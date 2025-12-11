Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan

U.S. nuclear-capable bombers conducted a flight with Japanese fighter jets over the Sea of Japan, following Chinese and Russian military drills in the region. The move reaffirmed U.S.-Japan resolve against forceful status quo changes, amid heightened tensions following Chinese aircraft carrier activities and Taiwanese airspace incursions.

Updated: 11-12-2025 09:23 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
In a strategic demonstration over the Sea of Japan, U.S. nuclear-capable bombers flew alongside Japanese fighter jets on Wednesday. This significant exercise follows a series of joint military drills by China and Russia around Japan and South Korea, reinforcing regional tensions.

Japan and the United States emphasized their determination to prevent any forceful alterations to the current regional status. Japan's defense ministry highlighted the flight of U.S. B-52 bombers with Japanese F-35 and F-15 jets, marking a first since China commenced military exercises in the area.

The U.S. responded critically to the joint Chinese and Russian bomber exercises in the East China Sea and western Pacific, noting such actions undermine regional peace. Meanwhile, tensions have further escalated with Taiwan reporting Chinese military activities around the island, intensifying the regional security discourse.

